‘Game of Thrones’
Khal Drogo and Danerys Targaryen reunited! Emilia Clarke shared a photo via Instagram from an August 2021 hangout with her former onscreen husband, Jason Momoa. The duo met on the HBO series in 2010. Though Momoa’s character was killed early on, he made a few guest appearances throughout the hit drama’s eight-season run.
“When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi,” Clarke captioned the photo of her and the Aquaman star. The two appear to be standing in a bar as Momoa held Clarke in his arms. Both appear to be bursting into laughter.
It seems the two had quite a good time. Her hashtags included “Drinking with Drogo I’m amazed we survived,” “the boys are back in town” and “like he never left.”
Momoa returned the affection for his costar, quoting their iconic characters. “love u forever moon of my life ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Momoa commented.
On his own page, Momoa shared more photos of their reunion and revealed they were at Game of Thrones showrunner David Benioff's birthday party. "MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke #smilelyeyes," he caption the snaps via Instagram. "Happy birthday benioff you handsome generous badass leo aloha j"