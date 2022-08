‘Game of Thrones’

Nathalie Emmanuel, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Kristian Nairn attended the official opening of the Warner Bros. studio tour in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, an immersive experience where fans can visit one of the HBO hit’s filming locations. “It was so lovely to see some familiar faces again, lots of you amazing GoT fans, and so many memories from filming!” Nairn, who played Hodor, wrote via Instagram in February 2022.