‘Glee’

Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Chord Overstreet and more reunited in July 2021, shortly after the one-year anniversary of Naya Rivera’s death. “Missed this crew so much!!! So good to be back and get to see all you wonderful people,” Overstreet, who portrayed Sam Evans on the hit series, wrote via Instagram alongside two group photos, which also included writers Michael Hitchcock and Matt Hodgson.