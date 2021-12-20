Costars Reunited Through the Years

‘Glee’

Kate Hudson reunited with Darren Criss in December 2021 to promote her company King St. Vodka’s partnership with Cann Unspiked. The holiday video, set to Criss’ “Christmas Dance,” showed Hudson mixing a THC beverage with booze when she suddenly sees her Glee costar as her Elf on a Shelf.

“We were in Glee!” Hudson said.

Criss’ character, Blaine Anderson, was still attending McKinley High School in Ohio when Hudson’s character, Cassandra July, was teaching college dance classes in New York. “I did the scenes that you weren’t in,” Criss joked.

Hudson noted that Criss was in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace as well. “They gave me an Emmy, and I thought, ‘What next? Elf on a Shelf,'” Criss explained.