Pics Costars Reunited Through the Years By Us Weekly Staff 2 hours ago Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images 185 96 / 185 ‘Fatal Attraction’ Glenn Close and Michael Douglas took the stage together at the 2019 SAG Awards in January 2019. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News They Just Keep ‘Counting On’ — See the Entire Duggar Family, Then vs. Now How Long Have Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Been Dating? ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News