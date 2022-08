‘Gossip Girl’

In August 2022, Chace Crawford, Jessica Szohr, Ed Westwick, Zuzanna Szadkowski and Aaron Schwartz — a.k.a. Nate, Vanessa, Chuck, Dorota and Vanya — staged a mini Gossip Girl reunion at the Ep-ix & Chill Convention in South Carolina. “Thank you @tripleellc @thephiladelphiaconnection and all the fans that came out to Charleston this weekend,” Schwartz captioned an Instagram photo of the reunion. “Grateful for all the love. Till next time you beautiful city.”