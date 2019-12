Harry Potter

“Season’s greetings from my school mates.” Emma Watson, Tom Felton and more Harry Potter cast members reunited just in time to celebrate the December 2019 holidays. Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger posed alongside Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch), Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright) and Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis) in the nostalgic Instagram post.