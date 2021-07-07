‘High School Musical’

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens have forged a long-lasting bond since their High School Musical days. The pals, who also worked together on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, reunited in June 2019 as bridesmaids at actress Kim Hidalgo’s wedding to Pretty Little Liars alum Brant Daugherty. The following month, the Spring Breakers star shared a selfie of the dynamic duo from Hidalgo’s ceremony to celebrate the “Symptoms” singer’s 34th birthday. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY LOVE @ashleytisdale we’ve done so much life together. Can’t imagine it any other way,” Hudgens wrote at the time. “So excited to see what this year brings u love. You deserve the world. Love yoooou.”