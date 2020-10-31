Hocus Pocus
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reunited in October 2020 for In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover. The ticketed event raised funds for Midler's New York Restoration Project, which works in environmental and social justice. The star-studded affair also included cameo appearances from celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, John Stamos, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert and Bella Hadid.