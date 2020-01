In Living Color

Jennifer Lopez and Jamie Foxx had an adorable reunion on the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards. Both Lopez and Foxx joined the sketch comedy series in 1991. “She used to say, ‘One day J, one day J,’ cause we were both freshmen on that show [and] sometimes they would give her a hard time because she was so beautiful,” Foxx told Extra at the time. “And I said, ‘Your beauty ain’t gonna get nowhere. You are absolutely amazing.'”