Jungle 2 Jungle

Tim Allen and Sam Huntington reunited in October 2019. “I’ve waited 22 years to run into this guy. Can’t believe it’s been that long,” Huntington captioned an Instagram pic. “Had the nicest mini reunion in the parking lot the other day. Made me feel very old, but it also threw me back to being a 14 year old kid in a loincloth. #Jungle2Jungle #throwback.”