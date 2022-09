‘Kenan & Kel’

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell not only reunited in 2015 to reprise their Good Burger characters on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, they also shocked fans at the 2022 Emmys. Thompson, who hosted the awards show, greeted Mitchell — a surprise guest pretending to be a bar patron during the show. While the two hugged and jumped together, the Saturday Night Live star also teased a Good Burger sequel, set to be released in 2023.