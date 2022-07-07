‘Lost’

They had to go back! Josh Holloway, Daniel Dae Kim and Henry Ian Cusick — who played Sawyer, Jin and Desmond, respectively — reunited in Hawaii in July 2022. “Aloha from the island 🤙🏽 #Brothas4L,” Holloway captioned an Instagram snap of the trio. Harold Perrineau, who played Michael on the beloved ABC series, commented on the pic with a string of flame emojis. Fans, meanwhile, added jokes about the complicated nature of Lost. “Damn, you guys still there?” quipped one Instagram user. “I still not understand the ending.”