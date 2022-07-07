‘Lost’
They had to go back! Josh Holloway, Daniel Dae Kim and Henry Ian Cusick — who played Sawyer, Jin and Desmond, respectively — reunited in Hawaii in July 2022. “Aloha from the island 🤙🏽 #Brothas4L,” Holloway captioned an Instagram snap of the trio. Harold Perrineau, who played Michael on the beloved ABC series, commented on the pic with a string of flame emojis. Fans, meanwhile, added jokes about the complicated nature of Lost. “Damn, you guys still there?” quipped one Instagram user. “I still not understand the ending.”Back to top