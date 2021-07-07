‘Saved by the Bell’

Mario Lopez and Mark-Paul Gosselaar broke a sweat together in January 2019. Lopez shared two photos of the former costars in the gym on Instagram and captioned them, “Great training with my boy @MPGosselaar! Beat each other up for an hour and a half… #Jiujitsu #BJJ #OldSchoolHomies.” Gosselaar also posted the same pics and joked about what happened during the workout. “This is what it looks like when two #OldSchoolHomies beat other up for an hour and a half,” he wrote. “Thanks for the roll @mariolopez #jiujitsu #bjj.”