‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’

The ABC drama ended in 2020 after seven seasons, but some of the cast reunited at star Elizabeth Henstridge’s wedding to Zachary Burr Abel in August 2021. The actress, who played Jemma Simmons, was joined by Iain De Caestecker, who played onscreen husband Leopold Fitz as well as Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) and Jeff Ward (Deke Shaw).