Melrose Place

The cast of Melrose Place got back together — this time in New York City — in November 2019. “Ran into some friends in New York! #melroseplace #nyc #friends4ever ❤️👏🏻,” Daphne Zuniga, who played Jo Reynolds on the drama that ran from 1992 to 1999, captioned the group selfie. Her former castmates Laura Leighton, Doug Savant, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith and Josie Bissett joined her at the Polo Bar in New York ahead of a joint interview for Good Morning America.