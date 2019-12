Merry Happy Whatever

Ashley Tisdale posted a snap with her recent catch up with her Merry Happy Whatever costars Brent Morin, Adam Rose, Elizabeth Ho and Siobhan Murphy to Instagram on Sunday, December 7. Though cast members like Dennis Quaid and Bridgit Mendler were noticeably absent from the photo opp, the Disney Channel alum noted that Netflix stars “actually really love each other and hang out together.”