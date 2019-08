Modern Family

“From the first table read to the last first table read…. I’ve become my tv mother. Swipe for proof,” Sarah Hyland captioned a series of photos in August 2019, poking fun of herself and Julie Bowen. The first pic is a collage of the cast from 2009 vs 2019, while second two shots are close-ups of the mother-daughter TV duo with their eyes closed at different times.