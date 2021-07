‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’

Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Dermot Mulroney and Rupert Everett appeared on Entertainment Weekly’s cover in February 2019 for the magazine’s romantic comedy issue. The foursome sported their best wedding attire and reminisced on filming the 1997 flick. “I think about these guys every day,” the Wedding Date actor said. “Because people come up to me and they bring up this movie every day for the last 22 years.”