Costars Reunited!

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide

“My heart is so full after seeing my Ned’s family!! Really excited at the possibility of creating with you all again,” Lindsay Shaw wrote on a reunion Instagram photo with Devon Werkheiser and Daniel Curtis Lee in February 2020. “Also, remember when I used to be like a foot taller than you both? I feel like somehow the light in all of our eyes is still the same…and that’s really comforting and special to me. Love you all!” The trio played middle school BFFs on the Nickelodeon series from 2004 to 2007.