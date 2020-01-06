Costars Reunited!

One Tree Hill

Go, Ravens, go! Former TV cheerleaders Sophia Bush and Danneel Ackles reunited with One Tree Hill favorite Bryan Greenberg at the Golden Globes 2020 afterparty hosted by InStyle and Warner Bros. The two actresses, who played Brooke Davis and Rachel Gatina, respectively, on the CW series, shook pom-poms as Greenberg, who played Jake Jaglieski on the show, bounced a basketball in honor of their North Carolina series roots — all while hanging out inside InStyle’s elevator on January 5, 2020.