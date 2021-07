‘One Tree Hill’

Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Joy Lenz caught up with each other in June 2021 as they began making their One Tree Hill reunions a weekly event. The actresses launched their iHeartRadio podcast, “Drama Queens,” to rewatch the teen drama that launched their careers in 2003. The ladies have kept in touch since the show ended in 2012, but this marked their first time watching the episodes in years.