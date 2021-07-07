‘One Tree Hill’

One Tree Hill stars Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush, Kate Voegele, Bryan Greenberg, Tyler Hilton and Antwon Tanner reunited for a fan charity event called, “A Weekend in Tree Hill” in Tree Hill, North Carolina, on February 24, 2019. “Big love to my cast mates and lifelong friends,” Burton captioned a gallery of photos that showed her with the WB series’ stars. “Coming home to you is always such a joy. Thanks to @fwbcharityevents for bringing us all back together!” The List actress and Bush also helped a fan propose to her girlfriend during the event.