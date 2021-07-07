‘Parks and Recreation’

The cast of the NBC sitcom reunited to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary at PaleyFest in Los Angeles in March 2019. Rashida Jones, who played Ann Perkins on the comedy series, later posted two selfies with some of her former costars, including Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer), Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate) and Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford) on Instagram. “Dream night with the dream team. Thank you to #PaleyFest and our loving audience,” she captioned the pics. “What a wonderful night. #parkscrewforlyfe #damnitjerrywhereareyou.”