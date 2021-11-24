Costars Reunited Through the Years

Raven-Symone and Adrienne Bailon

The former Cheetah Girls stars reunited in November 2021 to film an episode for season 5 of Raven’s Home. According to TVLine, the Masked Singer alum will reprise her role as Alana, the high school bully from That’s So Raven. In Raven’s Home, Alana is now the principal of their alma mater, Bayside High. “I always love working with [Raven],” Bailon said at the time. “We did the first Cheetah Girls movie when I was 19, and now I’m 38, so we’ve stayed friends for almost 20 years. We laugh at the fact that we were playing the high school students … and now we’re playing the parents. It’s so bizarre!”