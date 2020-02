Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Melissa Joan Hart, Nate Richert, Soleil Moon Frye, Jenna Leigh Green, Elisa Donovan and more former cast and crew members from Sabrina the Teenage Witch (which ran from 1996 to 2003) reunited in February 2020 for the ultimate celebration. “[We] got together for a casual hang out and reminisced about all things 90’s, Magic and filling the gaps in the last 17 years,” Hart, who played Sabrina, captioned the group Instagram photo.