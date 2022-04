‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’

“Is this what mortals do for fun?” Caroline Rhea asked via social media in April 2022 when she reunited with Melissa Joan Hart and Nate Richert to film a silly TikTok video. One month prior, the trio, who played Aunt Hilda, Sabrina Spellman and Harvey Kinkle, respectively on the ABC series, hung out with more of their Sabrina costars at ‘90s Con.