‘Sex and the City’

Kim Cattrall is not in touch with her former costars, but she is still friendly with the costume designer. She shared a selfie with Patricia Field in September 2021.

“Celebrating tonight with the amazing @patriciafield,” the Samantha Jones actress wrote via Instagram.

Field, meanwhile, captioned the same snap, “Friends in NYC ❤️ Celebrating life with @kimcattrall!”

Neither are part of HBO’s sequel series, And Just Like That…