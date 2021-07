‘She’s All That’

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook snapped a cute selfie together when they reunited in September 2016. “Cup of coffee with the homegirl @rachaelleighcook #BeenTooLong #OldFriendsNewFriends,” Prinze Jr. captioned the pic via Instagram. The former costars played jock Zack Siler and outcast Laney Boggs in the 1999 romantic comedy.