‘Taxi’

Tony Danza shared a photo on Instagram on September 15, 2019, that showed him enjoying a meal with his former Taxi costars Christopher Lloyd and Carol Kane. “41 years after Taxi premiered, we still hang whenever we can! Love the Taxi family. Friends for life,” Danza captioned the photo. The Emmy-winning sitcom ran from 1978 to 1983 and also starred Judd Hirsch, Jeff Conaway, Danny DeVito, Marilu Henner and Andy Kaufman.