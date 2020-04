That Thing You Do

Ethan Embry, Tom Everett Scott, Steve Zahn and Johnathon Scheach reunited via Zoom on April 18, 2020, amid the coronavirus quarantine to watch and provide commentary to their 1996 film and raise money for MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. The reunion was also a tribute to Adam Schlesinger, who wrote the movie’s theme song. The Fountains of Wayne musician died on April 1 at the age of 52 from complications related to coronavirus.