Pics

Costars Reunited!

By
The Hills Costars Reunited Audrina Patridge Kristin Cavallari Heidi Montag Instagram
 Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram
151
2 / 151

The Hills

“WHEN THE HILLS AND VERY CAVALLARI COLLIDE!” Kristin Cavallari wrote alongside a photo of herself with her former Hills costars Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge on January 20, 2020. The trio reunited in Nashville at Cavallari’s store, Uncommon James, and teased a TV reunion on season 2 of her current reality show, Very Cavallari. The former castmates also enjoyed exploring Cavallari’s neighborhood, eating out and dancing the night away together as seen on Montag’s Instagram Story.

Back to top