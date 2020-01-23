Costars Reunited!

The Hills

“WHEN THE HILLS AND VERY CAVALLARI COLLIDE!” Kristin Cavallari wrote alongside a photo of herself with her former Hills costars Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge on January 20, 2020. The trio reunited in Nashville at Cavallari’s store, Uncommon James, and teased a TV reunion on season 2 of her current reality show, Very Cavallari. The former castmates also enjoyed exploring Cavallari’s neighborhood, eating out and dancing the night away together as seen on Montag’s Instagram Story.