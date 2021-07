‘The Office’

Cast members of the beloved NBC hit, including Jenna Fisher, Ed Helms and Ellie Kemper delighted fans on November 17 when they joined Steve Carell on Saturday Night Live for the actor’s hosting gig. Though they teased fans with the announcement of a reboot, it didn’t quite pan out. “I am proud to announce officially that … we have a great show tonight,” Carell said as the Office theme song played.