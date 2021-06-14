The Vampire Diaries

Nina Dobrev set out to do something unique when she reunited with her Vampire Diaries costar Kat Graham.

“So I was sitting here on a Sunday, just chilling, and I thought to myself, ‘Can I break the internet?'” Dobrev explained in a video via her Instagram Stories in June 2021.

She continued: “And then I thought, ‘Yes, I think I can break the internet.’ Consider yourself broken, internet.”

The Degrassi alum then revealed Graham, who was sitting right now to her the entire time. Dobrev also posted a sweet selfie of with her former TVD costar together that same day.