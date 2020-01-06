Costars Reunited!

The Vampire Diaries

Former on-screen brothers Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley reunited at the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty on January 5 in Beverly Hills. The two actors, who played Damon and Stefan Salvatore, respectively, posed together on the afterparty red carpet before entering the bash. The two were also seen with their on-screen love interest Nina Dobrev inside the party and Dobrev, who played Eleana Gilbert on the show was spotted chatting with Somerhalder, who she dated for three years from 2010 to 2013 and his wife, Nikki Reed, at the Netflix afterparty.