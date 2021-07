‘Twilight’

Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner reunited to celebrate his 27th birthday in February 2019. Celebrity hairstylist Cj Romero posted a picture with the pair on Instagram and captioned it, “Damn K looks sexy. T is a pretty little liar. And I look like I’m ready for bed. #hbd @taylorlautner.” The Café Society actress and the Scream Queens alum starred alongside each other as Bella Swan and Jacob Black in all five Twilight movies, the last of which premiered in November 2012.