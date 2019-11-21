Costars Reunited!

Victorious

Ariana Grande had an epic mini-Victorious reunion with her former costars and close pals Liz Gillies and Matt Bennett at her Atlanta tour stop in November 2019. “The new Beatles,” Bennett referred to the trio in a group shot, which was also shared to Grande and Gillies’ respective Instagram pages. While attending Grande’s show, Gillies joined her childhood friend onstage to perform a duet they previously sang on Victorious, “Give It Up,” and to recreate a moment from her “Thank U, Next” music video. Bennett, for his part, sang a love song his Victorious character dedicated to Grande’s. The Nickelodeon alums also took a photo with Senator Bernie Sanders, who made an appearance at the Grammy nominee’s concert.