‘Wizards of Waverly Place’

Jake T. Austin and David Henrie, who starred as Max and Justin Russo, respectively, on the Disney Channel hit, met up at a fashion event in Los Angeles in March 2019. “So… after years of searching after he abandoned the sub shop accusing us all of thinking he was nothing but a total idiot I found Max,” Henrie captioned a photo of the pair on Instagram. “Turns out he wasn’t that stupid at all, he’s a full time trial lawyer part time male model and avid rock climber now. Crazy. Missed u bro. Love u. Catch me at wiz-tech soon.”