Workaholics

Adam DeVine, Blake Anderson and Kyle Newacheck reunited to celebrate the Dope actor’s 36th birthday in March 2020. “Dem bois celebrating @blakeanderson’s bday,” the Pitch Perfect star wrote, captioning a photo of the trio smiling while at dinner. “Miss working with these stunners. Gonna have to cook up something soon… WORKAHOLICS nation rise up!!!! #GameOverMen.” Noticeably absent from the occasion was fellow costar Anders Holm, who commented beneath the photo, “Jelly.”