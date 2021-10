Brad Paisley

He’s got the boyish good looks and a sense of humor to match! Having co-hosted the CMA Awards from 2008 to 2018, Paisley has proven himself to be country’s court jester by faking a feud with Kenny Rogers, twerking with the cast of Duck Dynasty, and professing his love to Miss Piggy. “I’m definitely looking for the funny angle at any given moment,” he tells Us. “I think humor fixes everything.”