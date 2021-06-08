Jason Aldean

The country crooner’s romance with now-wife Brittany Kerr started on a controversial note when the “You Make It Easy” singer was caught kissing the former American Idol contestant while still married to Jessica Ussery, with whom he shares two kids. They subsequently split and he married Kerr in 2015, welcoming son Memphis and daughter Navy. “I think we both probably hated the way it started,” he admitted on the “Velvet’s Edge” podcast in November 2019. “But at the end of the day, I wouldn’t change the outcome of it at all.”