Chris Lane

The “Big, Big Plans” singer started his career as the frontman of the Chris Lane Band, before going solo. In 2018, he began dating Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell, and they got engaged in June 2019. The pair tied the knot in Nashville in October 2019. “I definitely know that he’s the person I want to do life with forever,” Bushnell told Us exclusively ahead of their nuptials. “We have so much fun together and it’s been by far the easiest, most natural relationship I’ve ever been in. I always used to kind of laugh, not laugh at people, but I didn’t really understand when people said, ‘When you know, you know.’ I thought they just said that ‘cause it sounded cute and it sounded romantic, but now I actually know what they’re talking about ‘cause you just kind of know.”