Cole Swindell

The “Break Up in the End” singer has been notoriously private of his love life, telling The Boot in March 2018, “I’m really happy with where I am in life right now, but along the way, there were relationships that ended. … I know what it’s like to get hurt, and, unfortunately, I’ve also hurt some people. That’s what keeps me guarded. I don’t want to hurt anybody, and that affects my relationships to this day.” He briefly dated professional wrestler Barbie Blank in 2019, stepping out together at the Academy of Country Music Awards in April, but they split three months later.