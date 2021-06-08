Kane Brown

Lauren Alaina’s former school friend auditioned for both American Idol and The X Factor, landing a spot on the second show in 2013 but dropping out after producers wanted to include him in a boy band. Instead, he built a following by posting covers of country songs online. In 2015, a teaser for his own song, “Used to Love You Sober,” got more than 11 million views on social media and led to him landing a recording contract. Brown married Katelyn Jae in October that year and the couple welcomed a daughter, Kingsley Rose, a year later. “I’m going to try and do everything that I can to be the best that I can be,” he told Us ahead of his baby’s birth.