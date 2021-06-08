Sam Hunt

Don’t tell the “Body Like a Back Road” singer that he’s a heartthrob. “I’m even uncomfortable with the word ‘star,’” he said in an interview with the Bobby Bones Show in October 2019. “Even hearing that makes me cringe a little bit.” In April 2017, Hunt wed Hannah Lee Fowler, who he’d dated on and off since 2008. She was the inspiration for his 2014 debut album, Montevallo. “I spent a lot of time talking to her about the songs and asking, ‘What do you think about this?’” he told Billboard in 2015. “Her perspective was a powerful part of me being able to connect with a female audience, not just a male audience. Respect for women was a very important part of my upbringing. … The women in my life demanded that from me.”