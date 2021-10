Thomas Rhett

The “Die a Happy Man” singer is happiest when he’s spending time at home with wife Lauren, his childhood sweetheart, and their three daughters, Willa, Ada James and Lennon. The couple announced in May 2021 that they are expecting a fourth daughter. “In a perfect world, she would want five [kids],” the singer told Us in January 2018. “I would be good with three, so we’ll probably have five.”