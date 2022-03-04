Country Music’s Biggest Couples

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Shelton split from wife ex-wife Miranda Lambert in July 2015 and began dating his fellow Voice coach in November 2015. He wrote a song about Stefani in 2017 titled “Turnin’ Me On,” and the couple have since collaborated together multiple times. Shelton proposed in 2020, and the couple tied the knot in July 2021 after Stefani was granted an annulment from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The “God’s Country” singer is stepdad to the No Doubt artist’s three kids, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, whom she shares with Rossdale.