Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams

In 2001, Paisley started dating the actress and admitted he had been attracted to her after seeing her in Father of the Bride. The couple tied the knot in 2003. She also appeared in his “I’m Gonna Miss Her” music video. The pair have two sons. In 2019, the country star gushed to Us, “My wife makes me better. She does a good job of telling me how to have perspective.”