Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

After knowing each other for years, Brooks proposed to Yearwood in front of 7,000 fans in 2005. They married later that year. In 2016, they released their first album together, Christmas Together. The Food Network host, who is stepmother to the country icon’s three daughters, told Us Weekly in April 2021 that after a hard quarantine, the couple are “better now than ever.”