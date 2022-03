Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale

The Allens were introduced by the country singer’s cousin’s wife in the spring of 2019, and the Dancing With the Stars contestant popped the question in July of that year. The couple welcomed daughter Naomi in March 2020 and tied the knot in May 2021. A few months later, in October 2021, Alexis gave birth to their second daughter, Zara. The “Make Me Want To” singer is also dad to son Aadyn from a previous relationship.